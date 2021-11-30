Millennium Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 706.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,643 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MGIC Investment worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTG. B. Riley increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

MTG opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

