Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1,004.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.11.

NYSE:CHH opened at $145.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.27 and a 200-day moving average of $125.74. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.90 and a 52 week high of $153.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $845,770.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $564,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,274. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

