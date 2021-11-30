Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 132.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,973 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.86% of VOXX International worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOXX. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,208,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter worth $11,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VOXX International by 16.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in VOXX International by 349.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 39,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter worth $543,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 7,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $100,867.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $884,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $259.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.35.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $143.11 million during the quarter.

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

