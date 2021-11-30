Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 222,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 116.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

SSSS opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $362.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10,823.94%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 63.59%. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is presently 87.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSSS shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

