MINISO Group (MNSO) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

MINISO Group (NYSE: MNSO) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MINISO Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

MINISO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. MINISO Group pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 26.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

14.2% of MINISO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MINISO Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MINISO Group $1.41 billion -$213.67 million 65.24 MINISO Group Competitors $61.31 billion $2.21 billion 30.43

MINISO Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group. MINISO Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MINISO Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINISO Group 4.25% 8.84% 5.47% MINISO Group Competitors 2.73% 13.07% 5.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MINISO Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINISO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 MINISO Group Competitors 289 2056 2920 110 2.53

As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 3.74%. Given MINISO Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MINISO Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

MINISO Group competitors beat MINISO Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

