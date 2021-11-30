Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.63. 5,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,894. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.00 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.