Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Etsy accounts for 2.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Etsy by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Etsy by 1,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Etsy by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

In other Etsy news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 6,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $1,611,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.96. 14,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.87. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

