Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys 6,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 150.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up approximately 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $139,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,459. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.12. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.02 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

