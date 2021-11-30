Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys New Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 543.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -346.52 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is -85.70%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

