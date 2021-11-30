Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 82,708.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 155,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,358,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

