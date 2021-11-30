Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 4,900 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,452. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.