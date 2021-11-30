Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Takes Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after buying an additional 51,935 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANIP. Truist began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

ANIP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.68. 229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.