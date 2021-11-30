Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,359 shares of company stock worth $7,985,600. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.72. 35,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,122. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

