Mizuho Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $33.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.85.

Shares of APA stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. APA has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

