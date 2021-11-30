Mizuho Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $150.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.68.

Shares of FANG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,489. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $117.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 62.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 219.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

