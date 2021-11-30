Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.22 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.490 EPS.

MODN has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.20.

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.14 million, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31. Model N has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $823,950 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

