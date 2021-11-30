Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 29,255.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,373 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,943,366 shares of company stock worth $121,467,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

