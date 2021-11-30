Monumental Financial Group Inc. Has $19.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.8% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $466.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $454.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

