Monumental Financial Group Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 723.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of IDRV opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $57.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00.

