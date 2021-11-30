Moonriver Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $301.51 or 0.00525479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $739.27 million and approximately $40.17 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00066939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00071706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00093391 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,558.70 or 0.07944959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,328.82 or 0.99913301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021875 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,172,212 coins and its circulating supply is 2,451,859 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.