Morgan Stanley Acquires 157,440 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Warrior Met Coal worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 75,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,615 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 269,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth $2,387,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.04. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

