Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

