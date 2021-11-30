Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41.
Several research firms have recently commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
Featured Article: What is a support level?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.