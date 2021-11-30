Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 149,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Meritor worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,969,000 after purchasing an additional 491,682 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meritor by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after buying an additional 344,699 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 68.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,783,000 after buying an additional 622,560 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in Meritor by 27.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,219,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after buying an additional 264,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after buying an additional 50,897 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.08.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTOR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.