Morgan Stanley Has $8.86 Million Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 603,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 460.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

