Morgan Stanley Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $15.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.64% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on RKT. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.
NYSE:RKT opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,198,000 after buying an additional 2,653,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,974,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,116,000 after buying an additional 802,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after buying an additional 641,331 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,157,000 after buying an additional 527,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Read More: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.