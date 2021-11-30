Morgan Stanley Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $15.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RKT. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.

NYSE:RKT opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,198,000 after buying an additional 2,653,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,974,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,116,000 after buying an additional 802,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after buying an additional 641,331 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,157,000 after buying an additional 527,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

