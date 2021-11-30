Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,896 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $174.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.09. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

