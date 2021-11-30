Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,588 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

