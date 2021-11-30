Morgan Stanley Purchases 24,724 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,676,000 after buying an additional 56,481 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,456,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after buying an additional 37,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,039,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.