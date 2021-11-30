Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 131.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 356,698 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Chimera Investment worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIM. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIM opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.95. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

