Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Conduent were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CNDT stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

