Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Purchases $10,183.25 in Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director David Bryan acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $10,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Bryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, David Bryan acquired 200 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. 61,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $308.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

