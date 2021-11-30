Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.20 million.

Shares of MOV stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.86. 7,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,995. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

MOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $830,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 15,410 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $679,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,163. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 64.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 85.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

