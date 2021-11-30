Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the October 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CTO Michael Aaron Leabman bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,600 shares of company stock worth $92,206 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Movano in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Movano in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 15.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Movano stock remained flat at $$3.58 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,988. Movano has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

