MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($246.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €211.64 ($240.50).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €167.65 ($190.51) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €192.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €200.73. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €177.15 ($201.31) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

