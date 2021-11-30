Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) to Issue $0.37 Dividend

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

MYBF opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.67. Muncy Bank Financial has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

About Muncy Bank Financial

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides personal banking, business banking, credit lines, real estate and financial services. It operates through the Community Banking segment. The company was founded on November 1, 1893 and is headquartered in Muncy, PA.

