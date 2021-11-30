MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stake Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 129.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MYR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $805,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MYR Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $1,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,058 shares of company stock worth $4,178,882. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $116.47 on Tuesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $121.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

