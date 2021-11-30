Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,625.00

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $985,917.56 and $24,625.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00071888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,691.35 or 0.08132904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00094646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,224.78 or 0.99204635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021816 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.