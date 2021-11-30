National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note issued on Sunday, November 28th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

