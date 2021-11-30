National Grid plc (LON:NG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Grid plc (LON:NG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,045.27 ($13.66).

A number of research firms have recently commented on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 15th.

LON:NG opened at GBX 1,001.20 ($13.08) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 937.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 937.87. The company has a market capitalization of £36.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,001 ($13.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 115.57%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

