National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.44. 12,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 20.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $78.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.