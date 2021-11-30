National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.44. 12,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 20.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $78.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

