NBT Bank N A NY Buys 70 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $167.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $113.79 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.