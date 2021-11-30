NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Corteva were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Corteva by 10.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 44.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

