NBT Bank N A NY Has $29.43 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,379 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 23.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 44,689 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 79,349 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $336.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.