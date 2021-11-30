NBT Bank N A NY Sells 362 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 378.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 171,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 135,516 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 123,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of DD opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

