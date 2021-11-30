NBT Bank N A NY Sells 53,696 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,696 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in General Electric were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 121.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 157.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average of $104.66. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of -189.23, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

