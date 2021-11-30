Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neonode were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ NEON opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Neonode Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $132.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 67.37% and a negative net margin of 92.73%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

