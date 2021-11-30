Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NRDS opened at $20.65 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.44.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

