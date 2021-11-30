Nerve Finance (NRV) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $717,094.00

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $717,094.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045709 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00235719 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00088819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Nerve Finance

Nerve Finance is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

