NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.26-6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.26 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.100 EPS.

NTAP stock traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $88.88. 3,768,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.24. NetApp has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $959,134. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.