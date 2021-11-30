NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Down 49.2% in November

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the October 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NTWK stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. 54,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,293. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 million, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.85. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 2.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 100.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.