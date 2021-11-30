NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Down 49.2% in November

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the October 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NTWK stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. 54,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,293. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 million, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.85. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 2.24%.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.